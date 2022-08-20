- I discovered a bug which prevented 4 specific enemies from ever spawning. This should now be fixed.
- Scroll sensitivity setting should now no longer reset to 1 when you restart the game.
- On turn start, your energy will now refill before your status effects activate. afaik this only affects combinations similar to cae+drone swarm.
- you can now right-click to deselect cards.
Heat Death update for 20 August 2022
Hotfix: Enemy variety, scroll sensitivity, more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
