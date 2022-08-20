 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 20 August 2022

Hotfix: Enemy variety, scroll sensitivity, more

Share · View all patches · Build 9355008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I discovered a bug which prevented 4 specific enemies from ever spawning. This should now be fixed.
  • Scroll sensitivity setting should now no longer reset to 1 when you restart the game.
  • On turn start, your energy will now refill before your status effects activate. afaik this only affects combinations similar to cae+drone swarm.
  • you can now right-click to deselect cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321
  • Loading history…
