STRANGER 1.3.2 Full patch Notes

-VR ONLY UPDATE

-Added HTC Vive Support

-Fixed Valve Index Grip/Hand Animation Glitch

-Replaced the PC tutorial slideshow with custom VR tutorial

-Reworded VR Warnings/Messages

-Minor VR Bug Fixes

-Lock "Pick Up" Range Increased

-Controls Menu page overhaul

-Other small changes

Thanks for sticking along Vive users! Sorry about the delay but luckily it only took a week to get everything working!