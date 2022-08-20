- Quest progress now properly updates in camp when finding a card and having a relevant quest.
- Ghost Form has its duration increased by 1, and now depletes after use.
- Warforged Shield damage reduction increased from 1 to 2, and now decreases max health by 5 and no longer reduces movement speed.
- Thrill of Battle card added to help Imperium deal with debuffs.
- Shop encounters are now guaranteed before a gate battle.
Stolen Crown update for 20 August 2022
Patch Notes for 8/20/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update