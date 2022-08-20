 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 20 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/20/22

Last edited by Wendy

  • Quest progress now properly updates in camp when finding a card and having a relevant quest.
  • Ghost Form has its duration increased by 1, and now depletes after use.
  • Warforged Shield damage reduction increased from 1 to 2, and now decreases max health by 5 and no longer reduces movement speed.
  • Thrill of Battle card added to help Imperium deal with debuffs.
  • Shop encounters are now guaranteed before a gate battle.

