Spirit Of The Island update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.0.2.1

Build 9354945

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again!

We have made a pack of hotfixes to the last update.

CHANGED

  • Default (old) camera angle will allow you to play the game as before (it won't change to the top camera near rocks for example);
  • You don't need to disconnect your controller now. It will work in pair with KB/M.

FIXED

  • Fixed visual glitch in museum and in some other regions;
  • Changed Elder's behaviour: she won't give you new quests until you finish the main story;
  • Updated the description of dirt and hammer;
  • We fixed a bug when RMB didn't apply as a default setting for camera. WARNING: your custom controls will be reset to default after the update! Please remap them again and sorry for inconvenience.

