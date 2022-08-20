Update 1.0.2.1

Hi again!
We have made a pack of hotfixes to the last update.
CHANGED
- Default (old) camera angle will allow you to play the game as before (it won't change to the top camera near rocks for example);
- You don't need to disconnect your controller now. It will work in pair with KB/M.
FIXED
- Fixed visual glitch in museum and in some other regions;
- Changed Elder's behaviour: she won't give you new quests until you finish the main story;
- Updated the description of dirt and hammer;
- We fixed a bug when RMB didn't apply as a default setting for camera. WARNING: your custom controls will be reset to default after the update! Please remap them again and sorry for inconvenience.
