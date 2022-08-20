 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 20 August 2022

Alpha V41 update: Total redesign of the interfaces !

Alpha V41 update: Total redesign of the interfaces !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V41:

The hunger bar now goes up by itself (1min = 1%) offline

.

Interfaces:

  • The popup indicating the harvestable vegetable/fruit has been moved to the top of the "Harvest" button
  • Total redesign of all menus and buttons.
  • The description of all items is now available by hovering the mouse over them.
  • Improved the progress menu with the addition of descriptions when hovering over objects.
  • When trying to sell an item, the number 1 is now set by default.
  • When opening the interface of a building that has finished producing, the item is now automatically retrieved.

Keys:

  • The Cancel button is set to "²" by default to avoid problems, it is adjustable in the settings.
  • The "E" key (default) now allows you to talk to NPCs, the dog, enter a vehicle and open building interfaces.

Fixes:

  • When the host in the town centre disconnects, bring back the players hosted in their respective farms.
  • Fixed Steam achievements related to professions.
  • Other buildings can now be accelerated via stars.
  • Fixed a bug with fertilizer that only gave one unit each time.

