Alpha V41 update: Total redesign of the interfaces !

Update V41:
The hunger bar now goes up by itself (1min = 1%) offline
.
Interfaces:
- The popup indicating the harvestable vegetable/fruit has been moved to the top of the "Harvest" button
- Total redesign of all menus and buttons.
- The description of all items is now available by hovering the mouse over them.
- Improved the progress menu with the addition of descriptions when hovering over objects.
- When trying to sell an item, the number 1 is now set by default.
- When opening the interface of a building that has finished producing, the item is now automatically retrieved.
Keys:
- The Cancel button is set to "²" by default to avoid problems, it is adjustable in the settings.
- The "E" key (default) now allows you to talk to NPCs, the dog, enter a vehicle and open building interfaces.
Fixes:
- When the host in the town centre disconnects, bring back the players hosted in their respective farms.
- Fixed Steam achievements related to professions.
- Other buildings can now be accelerated via stars.
- Fixed a bug with fertilizer that only gave one unit each time.
Changed files in this update