Fixed bug that caused the first boss to not hit.
Improved friendly and enemy AI.
Fixed the error that caused the character to appear in a different position than the desired one when loading the game.
Unbearable update for 20 August 2022
Hotfix
Fixed bug that caused the first boss to not hit.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update