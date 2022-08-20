 Skip to content

Unbearable update for 20 August 2022

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug that caused the first boss to not hit.
Improved friendly and enemy AI.
Fixed the error that caused the character to appear in a different position than the desired one when loading the game.

