Voids Adrift Download Information

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good day Nomads,

As you might have seen floating around on the forums / Discord we are currently moving over our content distribution from our own Patching and Delivery system to Steam for all future updates.

Currently we have 3 Branches of the Game

Public

Development

QA

Development and QA are locked via a code which we will be given out to supporters of the Game.

This move is to speed up how content is delivered to you & due to our patching system using unsupported code we feel as if time would be better spent updating the content of the game over the legacy patching system, This means after 16 you will no longer need to patch the game using our ingame Patcher and only need to update via Steam.

We are currently working on testing functionality of this move on our Development branch but rest assured that once testing has complete 16+ will be out for all players.

Thanks for your continued support and we hope to have Version 16+ to you soon!

~ ZaviiNet Studios Team.