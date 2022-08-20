 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 20 August 2022

Update 0.25.1

Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the frame rate would drop when switching tasks.
    [*} Fixed an issue where the game would indeterminately go to sleep and not recover when task switching was performed.
Other
  • Updated electron version to 17.4.11.

