Update 0.25.1

Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the frame rate would drop when switching tasks.
[*} Fixed an issue where the game would indeterminately go to sleep and not recover when task switching was performed.
Other
- Updated electron version to 17.4.11.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update