Side Effect update for 20 August 2022

1.4.6 - Spell Balance

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Preparing the next tera-update (surprise), there is no major new content
  • New artworks when you win a game
  • Odmund now starts with attractive vortex instead of blitz swap

Spells update

Pact of Odmund
  • Does not turn tile into lightning anymore
  • Costs 8 mana (instead of 10)
  • Costs 2 energy (instead of 3)
  • Pawn effect (new): turns tile into lightning tile (old basic effect)
  • Knight effect (new): starts the turn with 1 extra energy
  • Queen effect (new): empowers more pieces
Water disc
  • Costs 8 mana (instead of 6)
Catapult
  • Queen effect applies more fire
Double saw
  • Now removes earth
  • Costs 7 mana (instead of 6)
Rock
  • Knight effect: now removes earth
Poisoned arrow
  • Knight effect: applies more lightning
Poison punch
  • Queen effect removed
Charged bolts
  • Bishop effect (new): does not applies damage
  • King effect (reworked): bolt splits into 2 bolts if the piece hit has lightning ascension
Attractive vortex
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
Blitz swap
  • Now applies lightning to both pieces
  • Rook effect removed
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
  • Costs 2 energy (instead of 1)
  • Queen effect (new): swaps energy
Ice explosion
  • Always applies damage (damage nerfed)
  • Costs 2 mana (instead of 6)
  • Costs 3 energy (instead of 2)
Ice touch
  • Applies more ice
  • Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)

Levels

Apocalypse knights
  • Death now uses voodoo aura

Fixes

  • Mordangar: lag fixed (2.0)
  • Pact of Necrom: pawn effect fixed

