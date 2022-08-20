1.4.6 - Spell Balance

Global
- Preparing the next tera-update (surprise), there is no major new content
- New artworks when you win a game
- Odmund now starts with attractive vortex instead of blitz swap
Spells update
Pact of Odmund
- Does not turn tile into lightning anymore
- Costs 8 mana (instead of 10)
- Costs 2 energy (instead of 3)
- Pawn effect (new): turns tile into lightning tile (old basic effect)
- Knight effect (new): starts the turn with 1 extra energy
- Queen effect (new): empowers more pieces
Water disc
- Costs 8 mana (instead of 6)
Catapult
- Queen effect applies more fire
Double saw
- Now removes earth
- Costs 7 mana (instead of 6)
Rock
- Knight effect: now removes earth
Poisoned arrow
- Knight effect: applies more lightning
Poison punch
- Queen effect removed
Charged bolts
- Bishop effect (new): does not applies damage
- King effect (reworked): bolt splits into 2 bolts if the piece hit has lightning ascension
Attractive vortex
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
Blitz swap
- Now applies lightning to both pieces
- Rook effect removed
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
- Costs 2 energy (instead of 1)
- Queen effect (new): swaps energy
Ice explosion
- Always applies damage (damage nerfed)
- Costs 2 mana (instead of 6)
- Costs 3 energy (instead of 2)
Ice touch
- Applies more ice
- Costs 3 mana (instead of 4)
Levels
Apocalypse knights
- Death now uses voodoo aura
Fixes
- Mordangar: lag fixed (2.0)
- Pact of Necrom: pawn effect fixed
