ZONERS v0.1.5 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS
- Crabhammers now playable in cup
- Princess now playable in cup
- Clawcade Stage art added
PATCHES
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed bug that caused crash when trying to rematch in cup
- Fixed issue where Ringressa's portals were not taking in the ball correctly
- Ringressa's portals no longer disappear when she's dashing
- Fixed wrong colour outline issue on Princess
- Fixed Princess' parry not connecting
- A few small AI tweaks
- General pre-match cup conversation tweaks and corrections
A PREVIEW OF WHAT COULD BE NEXT
- Full keyboard input support (1 week)
- New stage to act as finals stage (2 weeks)
- Super and Hyper rank cup difficulties playable (1 month)
- Proper cup ending images (2-3 months)
Changed files in this update