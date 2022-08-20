 Skip to content

ZONERS update for 20 August 2022

ZONERS v0.1.5 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS

  • Crabhammers now playable in cup
  • Princess now playable in cup
  • Clawcade Stage art added

PATCHES
GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed bug that caused crash when trying to rematch in cup
  • Fixed issue where Ringressa's portals were not taking in the ball correctly
  • Ringressa's portals no longer disappear when she's dashing
  • Fixed wrong colour outline issue on Princess
  • Fixed Princess' parry not connecting
  • A few small AI tweaks
  • General pre-match cup conversation tweaks and corrections

A PREVIEW OF WHAT COULD BE NEXT

  • Full keyboard input support (1 week)
  • New stage to act as finals stage (2 weeks)
  • Super and Hyper rank cup difficulties playable (1 month)
  • Proper cup ending images (2-3 months)

