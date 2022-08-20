Software update 20220819.1ac7

This is a quick little update, coming hot on the heels of the one we made yesterday. A day-after patch usually implies that we broke something with the previous update, and that's definitely true in this case.

We found a bug that might cause stability issues if you die while pushing a block. We weren't actually able to get the game to crash in these cases, but we thought it would be a good idea to ship a fix anyway.

As always, feel free to let us know if you run into any issues!