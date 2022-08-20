Patch 0.0.34a - 20th of August 2022

Change Log
Nerfs
Nerfed Magister's Loop: Changed total duration multiplier from 50% -> 25%
Reduced Breast Plate of Achilles total life steal from 2% -> 0.2%
Removed +3 armor upgrade from Heuberk of the Leviathan
Nerfed Shoes of Suitaeon from 50% area and duration -> 25%
Removed 2 second cooldown reduction from Sparks upgrades
Nerfed Life Drain cooldown upgrades
Reduce life drain life steal factor to 0.1%
Nerfed all character specific benefits from 25% -> 20%
All life steal is now pooled in small increments to Player.LifeStealPool
An interval now runs every 0.5 seconds which applies this pool the moment it surpasses 1 full health
This will allow us to spread out and balance life steal better, while maintaining "whole number health"
Other
Added the finished in-game main theme soundtrack
Throwing knives will now hit enemies consistently
Goblins are now more distinguishable as they carry a torch/mace with a shield
Removed ability description in the upgrade window if you already have the ability
Increased font size in upgrade window
- this might be too big now in some cases
Brigand EnemyType will now spawn together with Goblins after 1:00 to introduce variety of mobs early-game
Increased default brightness in settings (Reset Settings if you've got an old profile and want this change)
Character Selection now has braziers lighting up the castle area
Increased resolution of the Void effect
- This affects VoidWalker enemies and Sweeping Scimitar
Removed randomization of physics force per equipment drop
- They should no longer fall through the terrain or fly way off-screen
Damage Dealt To Enemies and Player Healing texts now have an icon
Health Regeneration won't heal you when you're max health
- The interval of 4 seconds per heal still runs independently
Character no longer rotates during pause
Moved Buffs UI to layer just below healthbar to allow overlaps with other UI
Breakable objects no longer look choppy when broken
Added more varying details to grass terrain
Reset button in settings screen now says "Reset Settings" for clarification
Mob rotation animation no longer feels choppy
Reduced light intensity of level up effect by a huge amount
Player character movement animation should no longer break at random times
Empty Inventory Slots are now more visible
