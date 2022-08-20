Patch 0.0.34a - 20th of August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9354614 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Nerfs

Nerfed Magister's Loop: Changed total duration multiplier from 50% -> 25%

Reduced Breast Plate of Achilles total life steal from 2% -> 0.2%

Removed +3 armor upgrade from Heuberk of the Leviathan

Nerfed Shoes of Suitaeon from 50% area and duration -> 25%

Removed 2 second cooldown reduction from Sparks upgrades

Nerfed Life Drain cooldown upgrades

Reduce life drain life steal factor to 0.1%

Nerfed all character specific benefits from 25% -> 20%

All life steal is now pooled in small increments to Player.LifeStealPool

An interval now runs every 0.5 seconds which applies this pool the moment it surpasses 1 full health

This will allow us to spread out and balance life steal better, while maintaining "whole number health"

Other

Added the finished in-game main theme soundtrack

Throwing knives will now hit enemies consistently

Goblins are now more distinguishable as they carry a torch/mace with a shield

Removed ability description in the upgrade window if you already have the ability

Increased font size in upgrade window

this might be too big now in some cases

Brigand EnemyType will now spawn together with Goblins after 1:00 to introduce variety of mobs early-game

Increased default brightness in settings (Reset Settings if you've got an old profile and want this change)

Character Selection now has braziers lighting up the castle area

Increased resolution of the Void effect

This affects VoidWalker enemies and Sweeping Scimitar

Removed randomization of physics force per equipment drop

They should no longer fall through the terrain or fly way off-screen

Damage Dealt To Enemies and Player Healing texts now have an icon

Health Regeneration won't heal you when you're max health

The interval of 4 seconds per heal still runs independently

Character no longer rotates during pause

Moved Buffs UI to layer just below healthbar to allow overlaps with other UI

Breakable objects no longer look choppy when broken

Added more varying details to grass terrain

Reset button in settings screen now says "Reset Settings" for clarification

Mob rotation animation no longer feels choppy

Reduced light intensity of level up effect by a huge amount

Player character movement animation should no longer break at random times

Empty Inventory Slots are now more visible