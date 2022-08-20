Alpha 5.9.1 Patch

A small patch to fix a couple issues with the latest update.
Balance/Changes
- Ballista block shoots a bit slower and the bolt now effects a smaller area around it.
- Switched the look of selected and not selected tabs to make it clearer which is selected.
- Caltrops cost has been reduced a bit.
- The destroy block button and the undo button have been made a bit smaller and moved so they are not hidden behind the purchase cards panel.
- The clear ground button has been removed. Now there is a setting in options that controls how often to clear the map including an option to remove killed enemies right away.
- Barracks soldiers are no longer moved up to a new block if one is placed on top of the spot where they are.
- Minor adjustments to some levels.
Fixes:
- Ballista bolts should no longer knock soldiers out of rams or siege towers
- Fixed an issue with the card purchase panel being stuck open during a wave.
- Fixed an issue with marsh and water sometimes not updating properly when placing a vault on a marsh tile.
