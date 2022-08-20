 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 20 August 2022

Alpha 5.9.1 Patch

Alpha 5.9.1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to fix a couple issues with the latest update.

Balance/Changes

  • Ballista block shoots a bit slower and the bolt now effects a smaller area around it.
  • Switched the look of selected and not selected tabs to make it clearer which is selected.
  • Caltrops cost has been reduced a bit.
  • The destroy block button and the undo button have been made a bit smaller and moved so they are not hidden behind the purchase cards panel.
  • The clear ground button has been removed. Now there is a setting in options that controls how often to clear the map including an option to remove killed enemies right away.
  • Barracks soldiers are no longer moved up to a new block if one is placed on top of the spot where they are.
  • Minor adjustments to some levels.

Fixes:

  • Ballista bolts should no longer knock soldiers out of rams or siege towers
  • Fixed an issue with the card purchase panel being stuck open during a wave.
  • Fixed an issue with marsh and water sometimes not updating properly when placing a vault on a marsh tile.

