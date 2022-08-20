Update notes for August 20

Greetings Captains,
This time around we made some under-the-hood upgrades along with a number of fixes and improvements.
Here's the full list of improvements:
- Game engine upgrades, OpenXR support
- Added Pause button to left hand menu for convenience
- Added Quit button to hand menu for skirmish mode and tutorial
- Fixed bug with NPC fighters
- "Space Cloud" shader updates - improves lighting effects
- Fleet graphics updates: Kraya, Boix, Dionoid, Vistian
- Fixed enemy AI issue where they wouldn't attack ships you need to protect
- Improved mothership AI
- Increased Proxima Station hull / armor
- Decreased Mothership side armor
- Slight damage reduction for Kraya Proton Torpedo (12 damage per shot to 10)
- Flak cannon: Only proximity explode on enemies
- Added new friendly fire checks, changed fighter default formation
- Other fixes and improvements
