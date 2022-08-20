 Skip to content

Eternal Starlight VR update for 20 August 2022

Update notes for August 20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Captains,

This time around we made some under-the-hood upgrades along with a number of fixes and improvements.

Here's the full list of improvements:

  • Game engine upgrades, OpenXR support
  • Added Pause button to left hand menu for convenience
  • Added Quit button to hand menu for skirmish mode and tutorial
  • Fixed bug with NPC fighters
  • "Space Cloud" shader updates - improves lighting effects
  • Fleet graphics updates: Kraya, Boix, Dionoid, Vistian
  • Fixed enemy AI issue where they wouldn't attack ships you need to protect
  • Improved mothership AI
  • Increased Proxima Station hull / armor
  • Decreased Mothership side armor
  • Slight damage reduction for Kraya Proton Torpedo (12 damage per shot to 10)
  • Flak cannon: Only proximity explode on enemies
  • Added new friendly fire checks, changed fighter default formation
  • Other fixes and improvements

