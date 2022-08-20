Alpha Update 0.3.6 The Map!

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.
New In Little Hats:
-
The game now has a map!
-
There are now gnome camps and tents throughout the world.
-
There are now spikes that do a lot of damage and are placed as obstacles in some places and will be used more in the future.
-
Some big doors can now be opened with keys that can be found in the house, these doors will often look different or are made from red wood.
-
A new small human castle has been added to the map.
Fixed Bugs and Improvements:
-
You can now exit the escape menu and other widgets by pressing ESC or the button you pressed to open them.
-
The game has seen overall further optimizations.
-
The main menu no longer has disappearing buttons when you press back directly after pressing the start game button.
Changed files in this update