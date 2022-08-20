Alpha Update 0.3.6 The Map!

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.



New In Little Hats:

The game now has a map!

There are now gnome camps and tents throughout the world.

There are now spikes that do a lot of damage and are placed as obstacles in some places and will be used more in the future.

Some big doors can now be opened with keys that can be found in the house, these doors will often look different or are made from red wood.