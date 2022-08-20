 Skip to content

Little Hats update for 20 August 2022

Alpha Update 0.3.6 The Map!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.

New In Little Hats:

  • The game now has a map!

  • There are now gnome camps and tents throughout the world.

  • There are now spikes that do a lot of damage and are placed as obstacles in some places and will be used more in the future.

  • Some big doors can now be opened with keys that can be found in the house, these doors will often look different or are made from red wood.

  • A new small human castle has been added to the map.

Fixed Bugs and Improvements:

  • You can now exit the escape menu and other widgets by pressing ESC or the button you pressed to open them.

  • The game has seen overall further optimizations.

  • The main menu no longer has disappearing buttons when you press back directly after pressing the start game button.

