Update 1.51-5 Patch Notes

Now when you want to throw rock, just press 5 to select it. There's no need to mess with the grenade slot in the inventory any more.

Adjusted the respawn rate

Adjusted the respawn faction list in Lake Cheko and Ashinaka

Increased the drop rate of pork for the boars

Now when the mouse is hovering over plants, chests, and switches, the objects will highlight

Adjusted the difficulty of the first gunfight.

Razor will now give you a free copy of the Guide To the Zone after you complete the rat mission

Added a tutorial for weapon attachments