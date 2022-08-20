-
Now when you want to throw rock, just press 5 to select it. There's no need to mess with the grenade slot in the inventory any more.
Adjusted the respawn rate
Adjusted the respawn faction list in Lake Cheko and Ashinaka
Increased the drop rate of pork for the boars
Now when the mouse is hovering over plants, chests, and switches, the objects will highlight
Adjusted the difficulty of the first gunfight.
Razor will now give you a free copy of the Guide To the Zone after you complete the rat mission
Added a tutorial for weapon attachments
Hans now sells the laser sight as well as a workbench guide
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 August 2022
Update 1.51-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
