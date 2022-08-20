 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.51-5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9354407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Now when you want to throw rock, just press 5 to select it. There's no need to mess with the grenade slot in the inventory any more.

  • Adjusted the respawn rate

  • Adjusted the respawn faction list in Lake Cheko and Ashinaka

  • Increased the drop rate of pork for the boars

  • Now when the mouse is hovering over plants, chests, and switches, the objects will highlight

  • Adjusted the difficulty of the first gunfight.

  • Razor will now give you a free copy of the Guide To the Zone after you complete the rat mission

  • Added a tutorial for weapon attachments

  • Hans now sells the laser sight as well as a workbench guide

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link