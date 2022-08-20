 Skip to content

nanos world™ update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.14.4 released on bleeding-edge

Last edited by Wendy

Improvements

  • Now after reloading, Characters will stay at the [code single]ZoomedFar[/code] state.
  • Improved the Chat layout and usability.
  • Improved the Console usability (ESC and Console Bind closes it, auto focus when switching tabs).
  • World.GetTime() now returns [code single]Hours[/code] and [code single]Minutes[/code] (was [code single]hours[/code] and [code single]minutes[/code], it is still returns in lowercase as well but it will be removed soon).
  • Added the command [code single]--log_level[/code] to the Server command line parameters.
  • Now Package.Require() returns the file return value directly, having the built-in behavior as expected.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed TopDown ViewMode shooting backwards when aiming at the middle of screen.
  • Fixed Vehicle driving STATS warnings.
  • Fixed Game KeyBindings duplicating when rejoining a server.
  • Fixed General Settings not loading properly.
  • Fixed New Game map selector not reseting the map image when new selected has no image.
  • Fixed Vault review crashing when the review had no text.
  • Fixed In-game menu losing focus when opening it after having focus on a WebUI.
  • Fixed level's StaticMesh returning empty string on GetMesh().
  • Fixed Asset Packs not unloading when changing the map.
  • Fixed Stop server command requiring 2 enters to perform the action.
  • Fixed a crash when calling coroutine.resume() from inside a C function/callback/event.

