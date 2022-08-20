Update 1.14.4 released on bleeding-edge

Improvements
- Now after reloading, Characters will stay at the [code single]ZoomedFar[/code] state.
- Improved the Chat layout and usability.
- Improved the Console usability (ESC and Console Bind closes it, auto focus when switching tabs).
- World.GetTime() now returns [code single]Hours[/code] and [code single]Minutes[/code] (was [code single]hours[/code] and [code single]minutes[/code], it is still returns in lowercase as well but it will be removed soon).
- Added the command [code single]--log_level[/code] to the Server command line parameters.
- Now Package.Require() returns the file return value directly, having the built-in behavior as expected.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed TopDown ViewMode shooting backwards when aiming at the middle of screen.
- Fixed Vehicle driving STATS warnings.
- Fixed Game KeyBindings duplicating when rejoining a server.
- Fixed General Settings not loading properly.
- Fixed New Game map selector not reseting the map image when new selected has no image.
- Fixed Vault review crashing when the review had no text.
- Fixed In-game menu losing focus when opening it after having focus on a WebUI.
- Fixed level's StaticMesh returning empty string on GetMesh().
- Fixed Asset Packs not unloading when changing the map.
- Fixed Stop server command requiring 2 enters to perform the action.
- Fixed a crash when calling coroutine.resume() from inside a C function/callback/event.
Changed files in this update