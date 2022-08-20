cheesequest v1.0.4

Bug fixes
- Fixes an issue in the tutorial where picked up cards aren't considered part of your hand, leading to softlocks
- Fixes issues with the dialogue system
- Fixes an issue where creating a card crashes the game
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update