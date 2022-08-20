 Skip to content

cheesequest update for 20 August 2022

cheesequest v1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixes an issue in the tutorial where picked up cards aren't considered part of your hand, leading to softlocks
  • Fixes issues with the dialogue system
  • Fixes an issue where creating a card crashes the game

