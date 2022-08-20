Hey everyone!
With this update, I have spent some more time optimizing the game. I have also tweaked a few levels/adjusted some quality of life improvements!
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
Animalistic update for 20 August 2022
Animalistic Update 8/20/22
Hey everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update