 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Schwarzerblitz update for 20 August 2022

Schwarzerblitz v1.4.7 - small bug fix to Gallery

Share · View all patches · Build 9354307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The in-game gallery was searching for pictures that didn't exist in the game's folder (mostly, remnants of the original GameJolt version), causing crashes if some specific pictures were selected. The bug is now fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1287801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link