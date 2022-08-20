 Skip to content

Lost and Hound update for 20 August 2022

Update notes for 21 August

Share · View all patches · Build 9354279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's no easy way to say this.

I may have accidentally given everyone who logged in $5,000 in game.

It's gone now.

Changed files in this update

Lost and Hound Content Depot 1054351
  • Loading history…
