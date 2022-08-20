 Skip to content

The Clown's Forest update for 20 August 2022

Mini Update patch

The Clown's Forest update for 20 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issues where the game's download folder wasn't getting the correct content, stopping the game from launching.

Also fixed a door being invisible before obtaining the key. Added the door sprite in and dialogue to say it is locked.

