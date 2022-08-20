 Skip to content

Snow Scout update for 20 August 2022

Build 89 is live now

Following more feedback from the community, we fixed some more issues. The log in your tablet computer should now work reliably even after "Retry Scene" was selected. It may take a second to adjust, but that must be due to the cold temperatures high in the mountains ːDottieWinkː

Also, the tutorial now has some additional lines and ski stick calibration works a bit better now. Remember, if pushing off (especially uphill) doesn't work well enough for you, try increasing the stick length on the 3rd page of the tablet's menu. Keep in mind though that going up a hill on ski will always be harder than down, otherwise the whole game wouldn't really make sense ːDottieJoyː

All the best from
The Tunermaxx Team

