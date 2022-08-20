 Skip to content

Dead Survival update for 20 August 2022

BETA 0.1.0d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Weathers settings

New Crafts :

  • Water Bottle
  • Crafting Bench
  • Wood Nail
  • Wood Plank
  • Pickaxe
  • Wood Chest
  • Wood Door
  • Wood Foundation
  • Wood Wall
  • Wood Door Frame
  • Water Well (Borehole)
  • Plot Pole
  • Key Lock

