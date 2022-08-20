BETA 0.1.0d

New Weathers settings
New Crafts :
- Water Bottle
- Crafting Bench
- Wood Nail
- Wood Plank
- Pickaxe
- Wood Chest
- Wood Door
- Wood Foundation
- Wood Wall
- Wood Door Frame
- Water Well (Borehole)
- Plot Pole
- Key Lock
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Weathers settings
New Crafts :
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update