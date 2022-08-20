August Update Live – We are going voxel!

The first update of Metro Mover is live! I am happy to say that there were not so many bugs to fix so I could focus on creating new content. I also made a style change from low-poly to voxel. I found the voxel-style working better for me and hopefully you like it. This update contains 1 new train and one new line.

New Train - NY3000

The new train is called NY3000 and you might guess which city’s subway has been the inspiration. The original train (OG1000) is still in the game, but I plan to replace it in the future as it does not fit the new style.

New Line - Line 2

The new line is a quick 5 stopper going between Central and East Avenue. Half the line uses one track for both directions so be ready to wait for trains going in the opposite direction.

Depo Temporarily Closed

I realised a day ago that Old Harbour Depo had not been changed for the update. Therefore, it is closed for 1 or 2 weeks while I fix it.

Thanks for playing!

Blueon

Changelog:

Here is a list with some of the things that have changed including things that might not be noticed in-game.