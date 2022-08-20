Update 1.9
- Added new alt-fire GAS BOMB
- Fixed misc typos
- Modified PLASMA BEAM alt fire
- Fixed turret/robot lasers from going through objects
- Removed false message about insufficient requirements at start of new area
