Earth's Shadow update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.9

Build 9354173

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new alt-fire GAS BOMB
  • Fixed misc typos
  • Modified PLASMA BEAM alt fire
  • Fixed turret/robot lasers from going through objects
  • Removed false message about insufficient requirements at start of new area

