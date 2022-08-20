 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 20 August 2022

UPDATE V0.9.13: Agent Thorne

UPDATE V0.9.13: Agent Thorne

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Added a new boss to the game: Agent Thorne
  • Added 4 new Perks for the new boss: Life Support, Steel Valkyria, Secondary Weapon, Top Ranking
  • Added a new Codex Entry for Agent Thorne
  • Added a new Achievement
  • Added a new outfit that you can unlock after defeating the agent 20 times

Balance:

  • Cold Blooded base power got reduced
  • Cold Winds is no longer defensive, has higher base power, applies effect on hurting and has no power against Green
  • Cryogenic Cleansing no longer has power, is no longer defensive, it's consumable and heals 200% more
  • Diamond Dust power was increased
  • Emergency Freeze is no longer consumable, but it's Last Resort
  • Ice Barrier Power was increased
  • Sub Zero Power was increased

