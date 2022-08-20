UPDATE V0.9.13: Agent Thorne

General Changes:
- Added a new boss to the game: Agent Thorne
- Added 4 new Perks for the new boss: Life Support, Steel Valkyria, Secondary Weapon, Top Ranking
- Added a new Codex Entry for Agent Thorne
- Added a new Achievement
- Added a new outfit that you can unlock after defeating the agent 20 times
Balance:
- Cold Blooded base power got reduced
- Cold Winds is no longer defensive, has higher base power, applies effect on hurting and has no power against Green
- Cryogenic Cleansing no longer has power, is no longer defensive, it's consumable and heals 200% more
- Diamond Dust power was increased
- Emergency Freeze is no longer consumable, but it's Last Resort
- Ice Barrier Power was increased
- Sub Zero Power was increased
Changed files in this update