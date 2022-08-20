 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mana Chess update for 20 August 2022

Patch v1.0.6 - Non-Linear Progression

Share · View all patches · Build 9354082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We're excited to roll out the first larger update for ManaChess, including changes to level progression and improved combat mechanics.

Map System

Players now have much more control of where their journey takes them,
this new map system is a first step towards more diverse and complex progression.

  • View your progress between stages on a world map.
  • Starting in the barrens zone, use the map to navigate to unexplored areas as you choose.

**

System Tweaks

**

  • Level-Loading and Save functions work with the map system, and are now much more resilient.
  • Fixed several issues related to upgrading active abilities.
  • Resolved miscellaneous ability and enemy behavior bugs.

We're also excited to announce that the ManaChess Soundtrack will be available on Steam August 21st!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1972930/Mana_Chess_Soundtrack/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1911641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link