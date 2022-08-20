Patch v1.0.6 - Non-Linear Progression

Map System

Players now have much more control of where their journey takes them,

this new map system is a first step towards more diverse and complex progression.

View your progress between stages on a world map.

Starting in the barrens zone, use the map to navigate to unexplored areas as you choose.

**

System Tweaks

**

Level-Loading and Save functions work with the map system, and are now much more resilient.

Fixed several issues related to upgrading active abilities.

Resolved miscellaneous ability and enemy behavior bugs.

We're also excited to announce that the ManaChess Soundtrack will be available on Steam August 21st!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1972930/Mana_Chess_Soundtrack/