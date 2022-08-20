Early access v2.0

A new early access version of the game has just launched!!
Due to the recent feedback from reviews and our discord community regarding the slow pacing of the game and the shop, I've decided to make the following changes:
A NEW SHOP SYSTEM:
- A classic approach to buying/upgrading items
- Added an option to reroll the shop and upgrade the items in the same place
- If you perform great (not taking damage), you will get more gold to spend in the shop
- Added a tab that displays gold sources
ITEMS BALANCING:
- Because many players pointed out that the game is very slow and only a few items are viable in the early-mid game, many items received some balance changes (mostly, the items that modify your damage, attack speed, spread, magazine size and even range)
OTHER QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES:
STAGES
- A new way of making the game more engaging
- After you beat a stage you will be able to progress to the next one
- Each stage applies different modifiers to the game (enemies with more hp or damage, better bosses, etc)
UI CHANGES
- new menu
- Added some background effects in most places in the game (except the arena, settings, etc.)
- Now you can see the name of your items and what they do from the "INVENTORY" tab (not just icons of the items)
- fixed a few UI bugs
WIN SCREEN
- Level 20 is the final level of the game, for now (more will be added after there will be more bosses/enemies in the game)
- After finishing a run you will be sent there. Here you can see all the items that you had in that run
BUG FIXES
- The most significant one is fixing a soft lock that occurred when killing a square enemy while it was still outside of the arena by spawning more square enemies that would just fly away from the arena infinitely.
- Trail rendering issues (enemy bullets not having a trail, rockets from triangle boss having a different color trail)
