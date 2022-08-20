Early access v2.0

A new early access version of the game has just launched!!

Due to the recent feedback from reviews and our discord community regarding the slow pacing of the game and the shop, I've decided to make the following changes:

A NEW SHOP SYSTEM:

A classic approach to buying/upgrading items

Added an option to reroll the shop and upgrade the items in the same place

If you perform great (not taking damage), you will get more gold to spend in the shop

Added a tab that displays gold sources

ITEMS BALANCING:

Because many players pointed out that the game is very slow and only a few items are viable in the early-mid game, many items received some balance changes (mostly, the items that modify your damage, attack speed, spread, magazine size and even range)

OTHER QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES:

STAGES

A new way of making the game more engaging

After you beat a stage you will be able to progress to the next one

Each stage applies different modifiers to the game (enemies with more hp or damage, better bosses, etc)

UI CHANGES

new menu

Added some background effects in most places in the game (except the arena, settings, etc.)

Now you can see the name of your items and what they do from the "INVENTORY" tab (not just icons of the items)

fixed a few UI bugs

WIN SCREEN

Level 20 is the final level of the game, for now (more will be added after there will be more bosses/enemies in the game)

After finishing a run you will be sent there. Here you can see all the items that you had in that run

BUG FIXES