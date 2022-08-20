Public Beta Has Arrived

Here's what's happening:
- The 1.0.0.9 beta will run for 1-2 months. This build is limited to Windows.
- The majority of changes are done and will be monitored. Other changes are still ongoing.
- The patch includes a save location migration and cloud sync to that location.
- There are new menu options in English. Further language localization will be implemented for the release version.
Instructions and patch notes in Discussions. I will also be around in there.
-- Zephyr ːsteamsaltyː :thethree:
Changed depots in beta-1.0.0.9 branch