 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Salt and Sanctuary update for 20 August 2022

Public Beta Has Arrived

Share · View all patches · Build 9354048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's what's happening:

  • The 1.0.0.9 beta will run for 1-2 months. This build is limited to Windows.
  • The majority of changes are done and will be monitored. Other changes are still ongoing.
  • The patch includes a save location migration and cloud sync to that location.
  • There are new menu options in English. Further language localization will be implemented for the release version.

Instructions and patch notes in Discussions. I will also be around in there.

-- Zephyr ːsteamsaltyː :thethree:

Changed depots in beta-1.0.0.9 branch

View more data in app history for build 9354048
Salt Content Depot 283641
Salt Linux Depot 283642
Salt OSX Depot 283643
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link