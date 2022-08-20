 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 20 August 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9354030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a potential problem with the cap on Contact/Ann.
Fixed a potential problem with Roll call if Ann's not around.

