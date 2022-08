-Added keybindings to the options menu

-Updated map icons

-Added more spawn points in Paradise

-Added small delay between teleport uses

-Updated font

This is a small quality-of-life patch while we are working on a bigger content update. We have received your feedback on lobby issues, crosshairs, and gameplay balancing and they will be addressed in future updates. Please continue to provide feedback and bug reports so we can efficiently continue to polish this game!