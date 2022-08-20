[build 759.083]

Added - Landing gear suspensions to the CF2 shuttle

Added - Yaw (and RCS Yaw) real analog axis. ( the YAW axis might need a manual remap )

Added - Ability to choose ship type in the Free Mode

Added - Two new start locations in the Free Mode

Increased - Yaw torque force on CF-2 shuttle and TL-01 craft

Fixed - Missing French/Spanish/Russian mission texts on the ‘Montes Pera’ map

Fixed - Station Montana and Cohagen dockports

Fixed - Hidden bottom of screen at game start for resolution 3440x1440 and above

Unlocked - Bind Controls Thrust +/- for mouse, so the mouse wheel can be mapped for thrust

Updated - All game options to be persistent between game sessions