Flight Of Nova update for 20 August 2022

[build 759.083]

Build 9353981

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - Landing gear suspensions to the CF2 shuttle
Added - Yaw (and RCS Yaw) real analog axis. ( the YAW axis might need a manual remap )
Added - Ability to choose ship type in the Free Mode
Added - Two new start locations in the Free Mode
Increased - Yaw torque force on CF-2 shuttle and TL-01 craft
Fixed - Missing French/Spanish/Russian mission texts on the ‘Montes Pera’ map
Fixed - Station Montana and Cohagen dockports
Fixed - Hidden bottom of screen at game start for resolution 3440x1440 and above
Unlocked - Bind Controls Thrust +/- for mouse, so the mouse wheel can be mapped for thrust
Updated - All game options to be persistent between game sessions

