Legends of Pixelia v1.05 + ZpellCatz' Kickstarter Soon

Hey there. The Kickstarter campaign for ZpellCatz starts in mid-September. Also, Legends of Pixelia has been updated for maintenance (v1.05).

Legends of Pixelia Version 1.05

1.05 changes:

Appearance

There is now a news box in the title screen

System Changes

Legends of Pixelia now uses the new SimaGames backend

Top 10 / top 100 lists are no longer separated by months, but all values are stored 180 days instead

Engine

Game engine update: Unity 2019

Library updates

Full Legends of Pixelia Changelog

ZpellCatz goes Kickstarter

I'm super excited to announce the Kickstarter campaign for ZpellCatz! If you haven't heard of it, ZpellCatz is an upcoming ARPG I'm currently developing.

The Kickstarter campaign will go live in mid-September. There'll be lots of cool rewards for backers like epic item patronages, exclusive cosmetic items or cheaper early bird tiers. Click here to get notified on campaign launch:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sima/zpellcatz-magical-action-rpg-with-cats