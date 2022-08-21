Legends of Pixelia v1.05 + ZpellCatz' Kickstarter Soon

Hey there. The Kickstarter campaign for ZpellCatz starts in mid-September. Also, Legends of Pixelia has been updated for maintenance (v1.05).
Legends of Pixelia Version 1.05
1.05 changes:
Appearance
- There is now a news box in the title screen
System Changes
- Legends of Pixelia now uses the new SimaGames backend
- Top 10 / top 100 lists are no longer separated by months, but all values are stored 180 days instead
Engine
- Game engine update: Unity 2019
- Library updates
Full Legends of Pixelia Changelog
ZpellCatz goes Kickstarter
I'm super excited to announce the Kickstarter campaign for ZpellCatz! If you haven't heard of it, ZpellCatz is an upcoming ARPG I'm currently developing.
The Kickstarter campaign will go live in mid-September. There'll be lots of cool rewards for backers like epic item patronages, exclusive cosmetic items or cheaper early bird tiers. Click here to get notified on campaign launch:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sima/zpellcatz-magical-action-rpg-with-cats
Changed files in this update