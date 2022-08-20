New Content Update!

We have just released another weekly update! Since the last few updates added a lot of new hazards (ranged entities, status effects etc), this update adds some new things that can aid you.

Full changes:

-Added a "repair kit" item, which allows you to repair a weapon back to max durability

-Weapons show their durability on the inventory

-Added a new leaderboard for total entities killed in a run

-Added a "dubious liquid" item. Upon consumption, it has a completely random effect that could be good or bad. One good effect is that it has a chance to increase your maximum health by 10 for that run, up to a total of 150.

-Added chocolate bar food item, restores a small amount of hunger but can be stacked as they are small and compact

-Camera plays a "shutter" sound when it stops you

-Added milk item that restores a small amount of hunger alongside a thirst

-Updated the "combine" button text on inventory font as it was different from the rest

-Added an achievement for consuming the dubious liquid

-Added an achievement for repairing a weapon

-Fixed a bug where your run statistics (times chased, damage dealt, etc) were not saving and loading correctly

-Fixed a bug where the forest entry dialogue still plays even if disabled in the settings

-Updated the antivenom sprite

-Updated the teddy bear sprite

-Fixed a bug where saving next to bars/doors and loading would remove them

-Drinking SFX plays on consuming the antivenom

-Fixed a bug where bandages were no longer spawning

-Added bread food item

-Fixed a bug where hunger and thirst could exceed the maximum values via an exploit

-Fixed a bug where campfires were not burning players in multiplayer

-dubious liquid added to entity death loot

There will be another update out sometime next week. Cheers!