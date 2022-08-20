Patch 0.24.6

Changes:
- Added 21 new gunshot sounds.
- Added Good Mood, where a character will gain extra 300% Exp Boost when all needs are above 50%.
- Villagers walking into a bandit town triggers reinforcements too.
- Apply to All applies to your kingdom banner if you're the leader.
- Visit button is restricted to allies and friends for castles and siege camps.
- F1-10 commands shifted to Help controls page.
Fixes:
- Farm placement not detecting ground properly.
- Banner conquer box's size not being the size of the square area.
Changed files in this update