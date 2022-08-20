 Skip to content

Coronation update for 20 August 2022

Patch 0.24.6

Patch 0.24.6 · Build 9353965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 21 new gunshot sounds.
  • Added Good Mood, where a character will gain extra 300% Exp Boost when all needs are above 50%.
  • Villagers walking into a bandit town triggers reinforcements too.
  • Apply to All applies to your kingdom banner if you're the leader.
  • Visit button is restricted to allies and friends for castles and siege camps.
  • F1-10 commands shifted to Help controls page.

Fixes:

  • Farm placement not detecting ground properly.
  • Banner conquer box's size not being the size of the square area.

