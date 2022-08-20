!!!READ ME!!! For those who suffer from Chaplonia lightning

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

There is a problem with some versions of the Chaplonia Quest information with the Eastern/Western description reversed.

As a result, it seems that users enter the west contrary to our intentions and die after being struck by lightning.

You can update to the latest version by restarting to Steam after the game is over.

We're very sorry for the inconvenience.

We will continue to work hard to become a enjoyable Rune Teller.