Rune Teller update for 20 August 2022

!!!READ ME!!! For those who suffer from Chaplonia lightning

Rune Teller update for 20 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

There is a problem with some versions of the Chaplonia Quest information with the Eastern/Western description reversed.

As a result, it seems that users enter the west contrary to our intentions and die after being struck by lightning.

**In the current version, the issue has been fixed and the quest description has been corrected normally if you receive the latest update.

You can update to the latest version by restarting to Steam after the game is over.
**

We're very sorry for the inconvenience.
We will continue to work hard to become a enjoyable Rune Teller.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944361
  • Loading history…
