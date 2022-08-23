Containment Initiative 1.9 Released

It's been way too long since I've released a major update for the game, but today, the 1.9 update is finally ready to be released.

Features

New Map: Sewers

This map features all new mechanics that include doors that need a certain item/keycard to unlock and a nasty surprise that will make the area more challenging until you disable it. You will also need to do some searching in previous maps in order to unlock all of the secrets in the area.

New Zombies

New poison variant zombies also appear in this map. When you kill them, there is a chance that they will emit a green mist that can damage you. You can quickly cut off your exit points if they bunch up and you get unlucky enough.

New VR Weapon: C4 Explosive

This can really come in handy if you need to defend your extraction point and are getting overwhelmed. I will probably include a supply drop in a future update to allow you to refill this weapon during a mission.

New PC Weapon: Proximity Bomb

The PC player also gets a fun new explosive weapon in this update. If you ever enjoyed playing with proximity mines in Goldeneye 007, then these will be right up your alley. You can place these anywhere in a level and they will explode whenever zombies get near them. Another great way to defend your exit point.





One major change in this update is the way you unlock the new weapons. These can't be bought with cash and must be 'discovered' within the game. I don't want to spoil anything else, but I'm happy to answer questions on the forums or Discord.

If you have any questions/comments regarding the update, please come join the Discord. I'm usually around and am happy to answer any questions you may have.

I hope you enjoy the new update! Thanks again for playing.

-CIDev