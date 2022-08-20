Patch 1.4.1b

A quick summer patch fixing up what you guys have reported in the last weeks.
- Fixed several issues affecting highway access roads. Highway were being destroyed when surrounding roads were changed. It was not possible to build a highway access if the road was built before the highway.
- Blur effect was not turned off after closing the load/save nation menu. [reported by Zaid, Dictator and Rommell]
- Improved the computation of the inequality index, especially in cases where the upper class is bigger than the middle class. [requested by Romulo]
- The game was in some cases freezing in huge cities that have too few intersections. AI pathfinding has troubles finding a path to its destination when the road network has too many bottlenecks. The lot will now get abandoned (after 5 attempts) instead of freezing the game. [reported by Romulo]
- Residential buildings now try to reach up to 5 different workplaces before triggering a "Can't reach workplace" warning.
- Retail buildings were upgrading to stage 5 even if the density limit was set to 4 [reported by Dictator and KenanYK]
- Lowered demand requirement for office stage 6 from 3000 to 2600. [requested by Omnius]
- Lowered value requirement for mix $$$/Office stage from 5100 to 4600. [requested by Drai and Omnius]
- Clamped maximum city balance to 2 billion to prevent integer overflow (value was reverting to negative 2 billion) [reported by iaido_warrior and Dictator]
- Population in arcologies no longer uses the city schools and hospitals. Arcologies now consume electricity. [requested by Dictator]
- Jobs in arcologies were not being added to the total number of jobs available. [reported by Dictator]
- Decreased tax income from arcology by 50% (to be in par with middle class tax income)
- Nature and ocean ambient sounds were still being played even if the volume was set to zero. [reported by Growler]
- Decreased distance at which park sound fx can be heard.
- Several mixed use buildings had faulty colliders which prevented warning signs to be displayed and vehicle collision.
- The traffic congestion value in stats was displayed in green when exceeding 100%.
Update 1.4.2 should come out by the end of September / early October.
Changed files in this update