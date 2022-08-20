Patch 1.4.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 9353918 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 13:52:05 UTC by Wendy

A quick summer patch fixing up what you guys have reported in the last weeks.

Fixed several issues affecting highway access roads. Highway were being destroyed when surrounding roads were changed. It was not possible to build a highway access if the road was built before the highway.

Blur effect was not turned off after closing the load/save nation menu. [reported by Zaid, Dictator and Rommell]

Improved the computation of the inequality index, especially in cases where the upper class is bigger than the middle class. [requested by Romulo]

The game was in some cases freezing in huge cities that have too few intersections. AI pathfinding has troubles finding a path to its destination when the road network has too many bottlenecks. The lot will now get abandoned (after 5 attempts) instead of freezing the game. [reported by Romulo]

Residential buildings now try to reach up to 5 different workplaces before triggering a "Can't reach workplace" warning.

Retail buildings were upgrading to stage 5 even if the density limit was set to 4 [reported by Dictator and KenanYK]

Lowered demand requirement for office stage 6 from 3000 to 2600. [requested by Omnius]

Lowered value requirement for mix $$$/Office stage from 5100 to 4600. [requested by Drai and Omnius]

Clamped maximum city balance to 2 billion to prevent integer overflow (value was reverting to negative 2 billion) [reported by iaido_warrior and Dictator]

Population in arcologies no longer uses the city schools and hospitals. Arcologies now consume electricity. [requested by Dictator]

Jobs in arcologies were not being added to the total number of jobs available. [reported by Dictator]

Decreased tax income from arcology by 50% (to be in par with middle class tax income)

Nature and ocean ambient sounds were still being played even if the volume was set to zero. [reported by Growler]

Decreased distance at which park sound fx can be heard.

Several mixed use buildings had faulty colliders which prevented warning signs to be displayed and vehicle collision.

The traffic congestion value in stats was displayed in green when exceeding 100%.

Update 1.4.2 should come out by the end of September / early October.