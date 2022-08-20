Update notes for 20 August

Fixed a gamebreaking bug in the dog training menu that would remove $100 from your account every time you trained, or tried to train Tigga.
Also fixed some weird swimming animations for Biscuit.
Fixed a gamebreaking bug in the dog training menu that would remove $100 from your account every time you trained, or tried to train Tigga.
Also fixed some weird swimming animations for Biscuit.
