Lost and Hound update for 20 August 2022

Update notes for 20 August

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a gamebreaking bug in the dog training menu that would remove $100 from your account every time you trained, or tried to train Tigga.

Also fixed some weird swimming animations for Biscuit.

