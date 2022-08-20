 Skip to content

China: Mao's legacy update for 20 August 2022

Update 20.08.2022

20 August 2022

The new update includes the following changes:

  • All saves are now stored in separate files
  • Added auto-support and auto-travel buttons for politicians with per fortnight influence
  • Mao Yuanxin added, he comes after Mao Zedong's death
  • Added buttons for reselling US technology to USSR and trade with Mongolia
  • All music divided into 4 "cassettes"
  • Bugs fixed

Also an add-on is released on August 22, 2022:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953680/_/

Add to wishlist and enjoy the game!

