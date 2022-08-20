Update 20.08.2022

The new update includes the following changes:
- All saves are now stored in separate files
- Added auto-support and auto-travel buttons for politicians with per fortnight influence
- Mao Yuanxin added, he comes after Mao Zedong's death
- Added buttons for reselling US technology to USSR and trade with Mongolia
- All music divided into 4 "cassettes"
- Bugs fixed
Also an add-on is released on August 22, 2022:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953680/_/
Changed files in this update