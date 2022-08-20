v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Changes:
Added early version of Maior quest to explain village areas and stone harvesting in Orsus. I've seen many people struggling to figure this out
Updated some outdated miracle descriptions
Added lights to evil crystals
Bug Fixes:
Fixed waiting too long breaking initial cutscene on Orsus
Added more loading safeguards
Fixed missing fireball object pools
Changes:
