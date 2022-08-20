Update 0.18.0

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccurring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.
Features
- Added Steam Cloud support.
- Reimplemented terrain editing for improved performance.
- Added support for metric.
- Flags now raise and disappear when golfers are close.
Updates
- Updated bulldozing of tee and cup to also bulldoze the surface leaving a dirt patch, the same as paths.
- Updated bulldozing props returns the ground to dirt.
Improvements
- Added the ability to change the hole par.
- Added an icon for the eyedropper.
- Made the scrollbar in the character selection window always visible.
- Bulldozing props with locked surfaces underneath them now turn the surface area to dirt.
- Removed the now redundant closed hole indicator text (Press H to open hole).
Fixes
- Fixed edit hole name button appearance.
- Fixed upload course to workshop dialogue looking wrong when there are no saved games.
- Fixed notifications not going when game is paused.
- Fixed incorrect key mouse combo showing for height brush size.
- Fixed benches so they can now be bulldozed.
Changed files in this update