Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 20 August 2022

Update 0.18.0

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 20 August 2022

Update 0.18.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccurring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.

Features

  • Added Steam Cloud support.
  • Reimplemented terrain editing for improved performance.
  • Added support for metric.
  • Flags now raise and disappear when golfers are close.

Updates

  • Updated bulldozing of tee and cup to also bulldoze the surface leaving a dirt patch, the same as paths.
  • Updated bulldozing props returns the ground to dirt.

Improvements

  • Added the ability to change the hole par.
  • Added an icon for the eyedropper.
  • Made the scrollbar in the character selection window always visible.
  • Bulldozing props with locked surfaces underneath them now turn the surface area to dirt.
  • Removed the now redundant closed hole indicator text (Press H to open hole).

Fixes

  • Fixed edit hole name button appearance.
  • Fixed upload course to workshop dialogue looking wrong when there are no saved games.
  • Fixed notifications not going when game is paused.
  • Fixed incorrect key mouse combo showing for height brush size.
  • Fixed benches so they can now be bulldozed.

