ProjectZombieSurvivors update for 20 August 2022

ver1.0.3 release small bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several bugs have been fixed.
Fixed a problem where zombies would lose track of the player's position when on a sofa.
Fixed the zombies walking in single file. The zombies now spread out to the left and right.
Fixed a problem with zombies going out of the map.
Removed the river to solve the problem of zombie dogs getting stuck in the river.

