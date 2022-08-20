Several bugs have been fixed.
Fixed a problem where zombies would lose track of the player's position when on a sofa.
Fixed the zombies walking in single file. The zombies now spread out to the left and right.
Fixed a problem with zombies going out of the map.
Removed the river to solve the problem of zombie dogs getting stuck in the river.
ProjectZombieSurvivors update for 20 August 2022
ver1.0.3 release small bug fix
