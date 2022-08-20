August 20 Update (Second)

1.0.3
- Performance optimization: add 'force_high_performance_gpu' to support default high performance GPU.
My partner and I are frantically re-optimizing this project.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.0.3
My partner and I are frantically re-optimizing this project.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update