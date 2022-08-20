 Skip to content

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 20 August 2022

Hotfix Patch

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 20 August 2022

Hotfix Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again!

You've been great reporting any remaining issues, so here's another patch of fixes!

I'll be back soon! ^-^

  • Danny

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Minimum amount to gamble in the arcade is now £2, since that’s what it is in the menu…
  • Paperwork tooltip in jobs menu now displays higher up so it’s not cut off
  • Fixed the trading menu not updating after rerolling the tradeable items with the Lucky Coin item until you close the trade popup and ask to trade again with that character
  • Fixed Welfare office being assigned when player doesn’t have welfare after moving areas
  • Fixed Unlocks for challenge modes and challenge mode completion still being reset!
  • Fixed the new hygiene decrease rules via trash not working as intended

