Hotfix Patch

Hello again!
You've been great reporting any remaining issues, so here's another patch of fixes!
I'll be back soon! ^-^
- Danny
Bug fixes and improvements
- Minimum amount to gamble in the arcade is now £2, since that’s what it is in the menu…
- Paperwork tooltip in jobs menu now displays higher up so it’s not cut off
- Fixed the trading menu not updating after rerolling the tradeable items with the Lucky Coin item until you close the trade popup and ask to trade again with that character
- Fixed Welfare office being assigned when player doesn’t have welfare after moving areas
- Fixed Unlocks for challenge modes and challenge mode completion still being reset!
- Fixed the new hygiene decrease rules via trash not working as intended
Changed files in this update