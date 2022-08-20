Hot Update "And the women too!"

When Larian adds a new Class in Baldur's Gate 3, everybody loves it. Well, we're adding a new GENDER. That's right, females are in the game now! We want to see you top that, you... You... We love you, Larian.

We're also bringing more performance magic for you guys with new camera occlusion that should make things a lot smoother.

All the people stopping by and giving us the best of your roleplaying - you are amazing! Yesterday, we wrote a new chapter in the Ravenfolk history books. One of these adventurers is Period, son of a notorious ravenfolk family, leaders of the revolution against the atlanteans. Period is becoming something of a leader among the ravenfolk.