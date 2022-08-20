1.0.004 The asteroid patch

-Changed the way In-Game player views update so they consistently reflect a player's stats.

-Changed the way players sync their local-data to limit the network-spam slightly.

-Changed how level starting works and readying, moving code to the menu

-Changed DroneMod equipped weapon

-Removed DamageEventSyncher from Player, it didn't belong there and was causing duplicate hits to be shown on clients

-Rewrote Oresource-syncher.

-Rewrote customTransformsync, adding options for only rotation/pos/scale instead of pushing it all

-QoL update: Buying a ship now automatically selects weapons and colors from previously selected ship

-Fixed asteroids not correctly randomizing rotational speed on hit

-Added a screenfade

-Fixed pirate-event not correctly despawning on a loss