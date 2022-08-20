 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 20 August 2022

1.0.004 The asteroid patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9353262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed the way In-Game player views update so they consistently reflect a player's stats.
-Changed the way players sync their local-data to limit the network-spam slightly.
-Changed how level starting works and readying, moving code to the menu
-Changed DroneMod equipped weapon
-Removed DamageEventSyncher from Player, it didn't belong there and was causing duplicate hits to be shown on clients
-Rewrote Oresource-syncher.
-Rewrote customTransformsync, adding options for only rotation/pos/scale instead of pushing it all
-QoL update: Buying a ship now automatically selects weapons and colors from previously selected ship
-Fixed asteroids not correctly randomizing rotational speed on hit
-Added a screenfade
-Fixed pirate-event not correctly despawning on a loss

