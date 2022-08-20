274: Early Access 0.13.13 - August 20, 2022 4:35 AM EST
• Completed itemizing exceptional unique rings.
• Damage Taken to Mana and Spirit recover less in nightmare and hell difficulty just like leech and wraith.
• Mob attack power in nightmare+ has been reduced. Nightmare has been softened up a bit, but hell is still very challenging... so beware. Remember that the game isn't full itemized yet, but it won't take too long.
• Adjusted the order of some properties on item tooltips.
• New item properties, Absorb Damage (spell types), are now listed on the character stats tab.
Nevergrind Online update for 20 August 2022
Exceptional unique ring itemization completed! New spell absorb item property!
