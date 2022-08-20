Exceptional unique ring itemization completed! New spell absorb item property!

274: Early Access 0.13.13 - August 20, 2022 4:35 AM EST

• Completed itemizing exceptional unique rings.

• Damage Taken to Mana and Spirit recover less in nightmare and hell difficulty just like leech and wraith.

• Mob attack power in nightmare+ has been reduced. Nightmare has been softened up a bit, but hell is still very challenging... so beware. Remember that the game isn't full itemized yet, but it won't take too long.

• Adjusted the order of some properties on item tooltips.

• New item properties, Absorb Damage (spell types), are now listed on the character stats tab.