Nevergrind Online update for 20 August 2022

Exceptional unique ring itemization completed! New spell absorb item property!

Share · View all patches · Build 9353183

Patchnotes via Steam Community

274: Early Access 0.13.13 - August 20, 2022 4:35 AM EST
• Completed itemizing exceptional unique rings.
• Damage Taken to Mana and Spirit recover less in nightmare and hell difficulty just like leech and wraith.
• Mob attack power in nightmare+ has been reduced. Nightmare has been softened up a bit, but hell is still very challenging... so beware. Remember that the game isn't full itemized yet, but it won't take too long.
• Adjusted the order of some properties on item tooltips.
• New item properties, Absorb Damage (spell types), are now listed on the character stats tab.

