- Fixed: Children's Tales - Troll hunters now actually take their payment
- Fixed: Children's Tales - Troll hunters now actually eliminate the trolls
- Fixed: Children's Tales - Bandits now take correct amount of resources
- Fixed: Rangers should now actually be able to find monster lairs.
- Fixed: The not-yet-written stories 3 and 4 no longer show a "delete save game" button for story 2
- Balance: Damage of some monsters adjusted
- Balance: Damage done by monsters is now reduced after each attack (exhaustion)
- Balance: Children's Tales - Bandits now ask for more food
- Children's Tales - several small improvements to the dialogs
- The 2nd story (Darkest Nights) has been slightly expanded (to day 15).
- Game now slows down to normal speed when the first monster of the night appears, so you don't get these "help, what's attacking me?" moments anymore
- Game no longer slows down to normal at nightfall
Black Forest update for 20 August 2022
Story Updates and Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
