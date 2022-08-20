 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 20 August 2022

Story Updates and Bugfixes

  • Fixed: Children's Tales - Troll hunters now actually take their payment
  • Fixed: Children's Tales - Troll hunters now actually eliminate the trolls
  • Fixed: Children's Tales - Bandits now take correct amount of resources
  • Fixed: Rangers should now actually be able to find monster lairs.
  • Fixed: The not-yet-written stories 3 and 4 no longer show a "delete save game" button for story 2
  • Balance: Damage of some monsters adjusted
  • Balance: Damage done by monsters is now reduced after each attack (exhaustion)
  • Balance: Children's Tales - Bandits now ask for more food
  • Children's Tales - several small improvements to the dialogs
  • The 2nd story (Darkest Nights) has been slightly expanded (to day 15).
  • Game now slows down to normal speed when the first monster of the night appears, so you don't get these "help, what's attacking me?" moments anymore
  • Game no longer slows down to normal at nightfall

